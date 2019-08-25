DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Investigators have confirmed the name of a man killed in a Decatur motorcycle crash.
The victim was 42-year-old Franklin M. Lynch Jr. Authorities said had been riding his motorcycle westbound in the 3400 block of West Center Street when the motorcycle left the street and hit the pole, ejecting him, according to information from the Macon County Coroner's Office.
People who knew the man became concerned when he failed to arrive home and began a search for him, according to the coroner's office.
The Decatur Police Department is investigating the crash, and routine toxicology samples were taken for testing, according to the coroner's office.
Police said the Fatal Accident Construction Team responded to the scene, and they said the street was closed for about four and a half hours.