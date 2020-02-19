MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An intersection associated with deadly crashes will become a 4-way stop after the release of a report by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
IDOT released their findings Wednesday from the intersection where a crash killed two people in September, saying the risk level of the current setup is high.
The Road Safety Assessment (RSA) shows what steps should be taken to make the intersection safer. The team conducted the RSA on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 at the intersection of IL 32 at Bruce-Findlay/800 North Road. Their findings suggested adding a roundabout or a 4-way stop.
Several leaders in the state applauded the 4-way stop decision.
“I would like to thank IDOT for listening to the local community on this. This was extremely important to me that someone outside the state of Illinois look at this, and IDOT agreed at my request to reach out to the federal highway authority to get their input on this intersection.,” said State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet). “We are all pleased that IDOT is going to proceed with a 4-way stop at the intersection.”
“The residents of Moultrie County have known for several years that Howie’s intersection south of Sullivan was dangerous. Unfortunately it took a double fatal accident to get the state’s attention,” said Moultrie County Board Chairman Dave McCabe. “IDOT conducted an audit of the intersection at the request of the Moultrie County Board and the citizens of the county. The audit concluded that a properly constructed 4-way stop at the intersection could provide the needed safety improvement and the Moultrie County Board concurs with that conclusion.”
During the assessment, the team looked over recommended safety countermeasures to reduce the number of fatal and serious crashes.
IDOT compiled data from a nine-year span in total. There were two crashes that were deadly in that time frame. Both of the crashes were "angle crashes", meaning one of the vehicles failed to stop for oncoming traffic. There were a total of 28 crashes, 12 of which were "angle crashes" and 10 that involved a vehicle turning.
Due to the amount of crashes and lack of a warning systems in place for drivers, IDOT rated the intersection as an "F" when it came to angle and turning crashes.
A 2010 deadly crash happened after an eastbound intoxicated driver failed to stop or slow down at the stop sign.
In 2019, a deadly crashed killed 56-year-old Lori Samples and 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza. The crash involved a school bus that was carrying 11 elementary school children, including 5-year-old Mendoza, and a maroon Ford Escape driven by Samples. After stopping at the CR 800 stop sign, Samples' vehicle entered the intersection, where the front of the school bus slammed into her SUV's driver's side door. Just over two months later, another serious crash happened at the same intersection, sending one person to the hospital.
According to the report, weather conditions did not contribute to any of the deadly crashes.
Since the report shows that angle crashes and turning crashes were the main cause of crash types overall, the RSA team suggested reducing the frequency of angle, turning and side-swipe same direction crashes.
Low cost and immediate suggestions to the intersection included redesigning both the right turn lanes on the east and west sides, educating public about the intersection, an enforcement campaign at the intersection during peak hours to inform the public and to make the intersection markings more visible.
Since the 2019 crash, the Moultrie County has added double stop signs and advance warning signs.
Read the full RSA report below: