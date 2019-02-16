DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police Department is investigating after finding a man injured with apparent gunshot wounds.
Danville Police say they responded to a shots fire call around 1:50 A.M. to the 900 block of Hartshorn Saturday morning.
When officers arrived a person in the area told the officers a man was lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers immediately gave the man medical attention. He was transferred to a Champaign area hospital where he was pronounced dead 13 hours later.
Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said the victim is a 33-year-old with a known address of Chicago, but is currently residing in Danville. His name is being withheld until the family can be notified.
Police are currently working to find some of the people who were in the area of the shooting. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Danville Police directly or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.