URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Talking over one another and interruptions between both candidates during the last 2020 Presidential debate had many frustrated, especially those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
Deloris Summers, president of Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf, said she was following along with the interpreters and closed captioning, but when each candidate and the moderator started talking over one another, she turned it off.
The same was true with Marietta Coufal, who also started watching the debate but turned it off.
"(It) was crazy and surreal with all the interruptions from both candidates," she said.
Coufal explained it was very frustrating because it was hard to follow who was talking and sometimes the closed captioning was not correct or broken.
"For most deaf people, the lack of live interpreters on the TV screen will make it hard for them to figure out which one to vote for," she said.
Both women hope by sharing their experience, it will open people's eyes to understand how people communicate differently and make sure everyone is treated fairly.
