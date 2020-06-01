SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death investigation from Monday evening.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner's Office, first responders were dispatched at 5:35 p.m. to the call of missing swimmer at a pond. The pond is located near the 6600 block of Minder Rd.
The caller and the missing 18-year-old Rochester man were fishing when the victim attempted to swim across the pond when the accident happened.
Springfield and Rochester Fire Departments and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. No other details have been released.
More information is expected to be released by the coroner's office.
