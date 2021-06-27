SANGAMON COUNTY - A death investigation is underway after a Sangamon County Jail inmate died in an Emergency Room.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon responded to the HSHS St. John's Hospital Emergency Room after 10 a.m. Sunday.
The coroner said EMS brought the man from the Sangamon County Jail. Allmon confirmed to WAND News it was an inmate.
Hospital staff pronounced the man dead at 9:38 a.m. in the emergency room. His identity is being held until the family is notified.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police are investigating the death.
