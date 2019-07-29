CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A death investigation is underway in Champaign after police located a dead body on Monday.
Officers responded to the 300 block of South State Street for the report of an unresponsive subject just before 7 a.m. When police arrived they found an unresponsive male near a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they are canvassing the area to see if anyone might have information about the man's death. If any of the homes in the area have surveillance cameras they are asked to contact police.
At this time it's not clear how the man died or the exact time of death.
The identity of the victim as well as the cause of death will be released by the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information should contact police at 217-351-4545, or at Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.