DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A death investigation is underway after police found an adult’s body in Decatur.
Officers say the person was found Wednesday near William and Stone streets. The only description they were able to provide was that the person is of adult age.
The scene was clear when a WAND-TV crew arrived at 7:50 p.m.
Police say more information about what caused the person’s death and a name would have to come from the Macon County Coroner.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.