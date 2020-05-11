DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is on scene of a death investigation on Monday night.
Officers were called to the area of Main and 17th streets around 8 p.m.
DPD told WAND News they are investigating. However, they don't know a cause of death at this time.
It's not clear how many people are involved.
No other information was released. Check back at WANDTV.com for updates as they become available.
