SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a death after finding a deceased person in a Sangamon County home.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were notified at about 4:11 p.m. Tuesday of a possible stabbing in the 300 block of W. Elm St. in Thayer. They responded a found a female dead in a house.
Campbell sent a correction to media after originally reporting the person found was male.
Detectives are on the scene Tuesday evening.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.