WITT, Ill. (WAND) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the community of Witt.
Sheriff Rick Robbins confirmed to WAND News that one person died, and another person is being held pending charges.
Details surrounding the incident are still unclear and said there are still "a lot of moving parts." WAND Viewers have said the incident was a shooting.
The name of the victim, or the person facing possible charges have not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.