MACON CO., Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man as a homicide.
Deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Oakley Rd. in rural Oakley for a report of an injured person down. At the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who was already dead.
This death is being investigated as a homicide by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services. No more information will be released until Thursday pending further investigation.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.