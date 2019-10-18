DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 21-year-old inmate is dead after officers found the female unresponsive in a housing area of the Macon County Jail.
Officials say, around 6:25 p.m. the inmate, from Springfield, was discovered in a housing area of the jail. Officers and on site medical staff tried to perform life saving efforts on the female while they waited for first responders.
The female was transported to St. Mary's Hospital were she was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m.
The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, says more information should be released after her autopsy is complete.
Illinois State Police was contacted and the investigation was turned over to them for further investigation, per standard procedures.