DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The February death of a woman run over by her boyfriend was a homicide, a Macon County coroner’s jury ruled Wednesday.
Brittany Shelton, 23, died early on the morning of Feb. 16 at 3575 Green Hill Road after being hit by a truck driven by her boyfriend, Sidney Flinn.
Decatur Police Fatal Accident Reconstructionist, Craig Lundy told the coroner’s jury Shelton and Flinn had been at a friend’s house late at night when the two got into an argument. Those at the home remembered hearing Flinn’s truck accelerate away.
Minutes later, around 2:30 a.m., Shelton was walking down Green Hill Road in the roadway, when Flinn hit her from behind travelling about 55 miles per hour, Lundy said. Data from the truck showed Flinn braked a fraction of a second before hitting Shelton.
Investigators said Flinn went back to the friend’s home, then returned to the spot where he hit Shelton. They said Flinn made several phone calls but did not call police until about 3 a.m. Investigators said Flinn did not attempt to offer aid to Shelton, and they said he discussed moving Shelton’s body.
Authorities said Flinn had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit. He faces five felony counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, aggravated DUI with no valid ID and reckless homicide.
An autopsy found Shelton died of multiple blunt injuries. Toxicology reports found she also had a blood alcohol content of 0.129 percent.
Lundy told the jury, investigators do not know if Shelton left the house with Flinn in his car or on foot. Investigators have found no eye-witnesses to the crash who could confirm what happened.