URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A death threat has been made against unopposed Champaign County Board candidate Titianna Ammons.
Titianna is the daughter of State Rep. Carol Ammons and Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons.
A death threat was sent through the mail Monday.
The anonymous letter said Titianna would be killed if Carol Ammons were elected chairwoman of the Champaign County Democrats Wednesday.
She was in fact elected chairwoman.
The letter was sent to Aaron Ammons’ office.
Ammons contacted law enforcement immediately.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Anyone with information about the letter is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1204.