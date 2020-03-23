CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday there have been 12 deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Illinois. There are 1,285 cases.
This is 236 new cases since Sunday. The first case in Monroe County was reported. The most recent deaths were two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
Cases have been reported in people younger than 1 to 99 years old.
IDPH said they will begin including numbers of people recovering or who are isolating at home. They say the majority of people will recover.
A statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until April 7. All non-essential businesses had to close. People were told to stay home other than quick runs to the grocery store, gas stations, doctor's office, or pharmacy.
>>Public reminded to take social distancing seriously
The closure of schools will be expanded through April 8.
Bars and restaurants are closed, but drive thru, delivery, and curb side pickup is allowed.
>>List of Businesses Open During the Coronavirus
Interstates, highways, roads, and tolls will remain open.
Pritzker said he made the decision after consulting with numerous medical and health experts to understand the progression of COVID-19, and determined that to avoid rapid spread of the virus in Illinois that has occurred in other countries, drastic action must be taken to contain it.
"I don't come to this decision easily," Pritzker said. "I fully recognize that in some cases, I am choosing between saving people's lives and saving people's livelihoods. But ultimately, you can't have a livelihood if you don't have your life."
Illinois health officials said they expect the number of confirmed cases to grow as more patients are able to be tested. 9,868 people have been tested.
Governor Pritzker said he is working on having more protective masks manufactured in Illinois.
Pritzker said he asked the federal government for masks, surgical gowns, face shields, and supplies, but has only received a fraction of what was requested. The state was not sent any respirators.
Pritzker is asking the owners of businesses like nail salons, tattoo parlors, and others that are closed during the crisis to consider donating face masks.
For donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Counties with positive COVID-19 cases include Champaign, Christian, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DeKalb, DuPage, Jackson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Madison, McHenry, McLean, Monroe, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Clair, Washington, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, and Woodford.
There are cases in all 50 states.
"To maximize the state’s availability of PPE, IDPH released guidance to limit non-essential adult elective surgery and medical and surgical procedures, including all dental procedures, until further notice. IDPH is now encouraging surgery centers, veterinarians, and anyone with unused PPE that is not immediately needed to donate it to assist health care providers, health care facilities, and first responders who are on the front line actively responding to COVID-19," the governor said.
Most cases of COVID-19 have been mild, but people including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are considered most at risk. However, cases reported in Illinois have included all age ranges.
People are being asked to follow social distancing measures, including working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community and avoiding public transportation.
The number of cases with no clear connection to travel or a known positive COVID-19 case is rising, IDPH officials said.
Click here to learn more about how people, their school, workplace and community can prepare for COVID-19.