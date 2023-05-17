(WAND) — With congress in a standoff over the debt ceiling, regular citizens are concerned about what would happen if the government defaults.
In January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers that failure to "meet the government’s obligation would cause irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans and global financial stability."
Defaulting would mean that federal workers could be furloughed, stock markets would dip, and payments for programs like social security could be delayed.
Those delays are a major concern for those who live on a fixed income.
"The people here are already in a crisis. They are concerned because if they do not come to an agreement, and they keep negotiating, that affects their social security, it affects their 401k, it affects their Medicaid," said Cheryl Palmer, Office Manager at Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
The county could hit the debt ceiling as soon as June 1 if congress doesn't come to an agreement.
"If somebody is on a fixed income, they've already got their money budgeted," said Palmer. "So even if they get supplemental income like food stamps or SNAP then that is gone."
