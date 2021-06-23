CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday, two Christian County women celebrated their graduation from the Problem Solving Court.
The program was created 10 years ago. The Christian County Problem Solving Court was started to help reduce drug use and recidivism within the community.
"We learned a lot over the years. We've added not just drug court, but we have mental health court now. We have veterans treatment court," said Judge Brad Paisley.
The program includes supervision, evaluation, treatment and monitoring for its participants, with the team composed of a judge, state's attorney, public defender, substance abuse treatment provider, mental health counselor and probation. This drug court team uses evidence based practices based upon decades of research into human psychology to craft a treatment plan and ensure that the participants complies with.
"This program is not for drug dealers or people that are doing those types of things. These are non-violent offenders who are committing crimes to fuel their addiction," said Paisley.
With each rose handed out by Kim and Darci, Taylorville Chief of Police Dwayne Wheeler gets motivated.
"I love seeing the program, but then it motivates me to get back to the station," Wheeler said. "You know, and get my community reaction team together and say hey listen, let's go out there and get these guys and girls that are selling this product that causes addiction."
Hundreds of people have been helped by the Problem Solving Program. Paisley said it's rewarding to see those who complete the program continue with their sobriety.
In addition to the ceremony, seven people who graduated from the program and December 2020 were able to be part of Wednesday's event and have their cases dismissed.
