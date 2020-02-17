DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits will close its doors after operating in Decatur for nearly 14 years. The owners made the announcement Monday.
The shop will close on April 30, or when its inventory runs out, whichever is sooner.
"Although we really do love our business and love what we do, it's time to be able to celebrate that and have some fun," said co-owner Jay Emrich.
In addition to the closure announcement, the store is now offering discounts on its drinks, food, and accessories, including 20% off all wine and 15% off all spirits.
The store's three owners - Emrich, Mike Delaney, and Kevin Graham - say they're closing the store because they're ready to retire.
"It's not an easy decision when you've poured your heart and soul into building the business," Emrich said. "It's been a blast... The biggest thing that impacted me and my partners is the relationships that we built with our customers."
One of those customers is Sam Reynolds, who chooses to shop at the Decanter because of its strong wine selection.
"They do tastings every week," Reynolds said. "A lot of times I'll buy those. I can try a new thing every week."
Another is Sofia Xethalis, who says she shops there once every week or two.
"I love the fact that I can come here and get good advice on wine, and they have a good range of wines that are in my price range," she said. "I'm totally gonna miss this place. It's amazing."
If you'd like to visit The Decanter before it closes, it's at 215 N. Main Street in Decatur. It's open 10 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday.
