DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits will close its doors.
The owners announced the shop will close on or before April 30 of this year.
"We intend to maintain our regular shop hours at this time. Closeout sale starts today," they announced Monday.
"It is hard to encapsulate all the fun that we have had since we opened our shop in 2006. We have learned a lot and met many wonderful people who like us enjoyed nothing better than having a fine glass of wine with dinner and friends."
