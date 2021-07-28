Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur has a number of manufacturers. Caterpillar, ADM, Fuyao Glass to name a few. Now the city is being recognized as a top manufacturing hub.
Business Facilities’, a trade publication, has named Decatur as number 10 in manufacturing hubs in the United States. Editors based the Manufacturing Hubs ranking on cities where manufacturing’s share (by percentage) of the total workforce is the highest.
Nationally, about 8.5% of the workforce is in manufacturing. In Decatur, nearly 23% work in manufacturing. In 2020 wages in Decatur totaled more than $2.25 billion. An estimated $900 million of that amount went to workers in the manufacturing sector.
