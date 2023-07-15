DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur 3-year-old has put his name in the hat for Mullet Champ kids & teen competition.
Daxton Randall, Devious Dimples, has entered the mullet competition.
His competition biography read,"Daxton’s first haircut was a mullet and if fits him so well. He’s 3 years old. The mullet also kinda represents his personality. He means business when he wants something but also likes to play and have fun!"
To vote, click here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.