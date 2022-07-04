DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The heat didn't stop the people of Decatur from celebrating Independence Day. With tons of events for all ages, the city of Decatur planned a day full of things to do.
"The Devon tonight is hosting our annual Decatur Park District 4th of July celebration. Every year we have a big concert, so tonight featuring a local band, Imagine That. They're very good very talented. But then when our shows are over, we'll go out to the lake front, enjoy some fireworks over Lake Decatur. We have food trucks setting up, we have the pump track going for kids and families to go check out starting at 4 o'clock. And just all kinds of fun stuff going on," General manager of The Devon Amphitheater, Mike Wilcott shared.
Earlier today, The Devon counted 1,800 tickets sold, and they expected even more to come out by the end of the night.
"So there's a really good crowd coming out tonight. A lot of families, a good place to come enjoy stuff for $4 tickets. Not a bad deal at all," said Mike Wilcott.
Local food trucks came out and set up right on the lake. "You got Notorious PIG here, you got La Partita over here, and you got Allen's Grub Truck here." All are looking forward to a great turn out.
"As far as the business end of it, we do very well. A lot of people show up down here for the fireworks every year," Chris Allen shared.
Chris, owner of Allen's Grub Truck says his business has been affected by inflation. He spent nearly $400 on gas just driving to Monticello and back. But, despite the high prices, he says its worth coming out.
"It's nice. I mean obviously this is a business to my wife and I, we've been doing it for a long time, we're not getting any younger. So it's hard work, but it's a business to us. As far as the community uniting, that's wonderful. Obviously we always like to See things like that," said Chris Allen.
