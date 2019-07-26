DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Airport is receiving a major grant through the Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced the airport will receive $2,929,500.
"This is great news for Decatur and the surrounding areas," Davis said. "This grant is a perfect example of the kind of transportation investments that help grown our local economy and help our rural communities thrive. I appreciate the work Tim and his team are doing to improve Decatur's airport and invest in Decatur."
Airport Director Tim Wright said, "This grant will enable us to continue rehabilitation of Runway 6-24 which is our primary 8,500 foot runway. In addition to much needed infrastructure improvement, this $3 million project will provide valuable local construction jobs."