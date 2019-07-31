Decatur, Ill (WAND) – As the Farm Progress Show gears up for its late August run the Decatur Airport is ready to handle hundreds of aircraft.
“We are the front door of the community, the airport is, for these farmers that come in,” Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright told WANDs Doug Wolfe.
The airport is expecting an influx of corporate and private aircraft during the three-day event that runs August 27-29, 2019.
“Two years ago there was 1,114 operations on a three-day basis over the Farm Progress Show,” Wright stated.
Gaitros Aviation LLC will handle servicing all of the jet and propeller driven aircraft. They will also be operating shuttles from the airport to the Farm Progress Show site.
The Farm Progress Show, located at Decatur’s Progress City near the Richland Community College campus, is the largest outdoor farm show in the United States.