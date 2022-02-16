DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple changes are coming to the Decatur Airport schedule because of staffing shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the SkyWest schedule, overnight flights have been dropped until further notice. Decatur will share some flights with another SkyWest service out of Missouri.
Some flights landing in Decatur will be partially filled with people from the Missouri hub. This means less seats will be available for Decatur travelers.
Officials said they have had to make changes like this to most smaller airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.