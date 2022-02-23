DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Ambulance Authority is warning of a concerning new drug trend that has paramedics responding to a surging number of overdose calls.
"We're seeing fentanyl in everything. We don't even know everything that its in," Mike Burkham, the director of the Decatur Ambulance Authority, told WAND News.
WAND News has reported about drug dealers cutting heroin and even xanax pills with fentanyl. But now, paramedics are seeing the powerful narcotic cut into virtually every street drug.
"We're having people overdosing that area not opiate addicts. There drug of choice may be crack, but they're still getting fentanyl," Burkham explained.
This means there are more overdoses, as users don't always know what is in the drug they're taking.
"We're having people that are addicted to opiates, that have tolerance, overdose. If you're not addicted to opiates and you get some of that hot product, it will kill you," Burkham added.
Burkham said he's also learning of an alarming trend where cartels target Americans who have legitimate opioid prescriptions.
"Where prescription opiates are being sent in the country, the largest users. They're able to use all the data that they collect to be able to target areas that would be good markets for them," Burkham said.
WAND News reached out to several police departments. While none had heard of this specific trend, they said cartels are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to find new users and get them hooked.
"It doesn't take much to get addicted. And then the more you do, the worse it gets, because you have to feed that addiction," Burkham explained.
If you believe a loved one may be using street drugs, Burkham suggests picking up a can of Narcan from the Decatur Ambulance Authority to have on hand in case of an overdose.
