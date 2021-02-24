DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur leaders have announced important dates for the upcoming April Consolidated Election.
Officials said due to the Consolidated Primary Election in February, early voting for Decatur residents will start on March 12. Voters who don't live in the city will be able to vote early starting Feb. 25. Vote-by-mail ballots for Decatur voters will be mailed beginning on March 12, while outside voters will see them mailed on Feb. 25.
A press release from Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said the six Decatur city council candidates who advanced to the April election will be ranked based on the number of votes they received in the consolidated primary. As vote-by-mail ballots from the primary can still arrive and be counted through March 9, ballot order can't be determined until the final count is certified at the end of that date.
Voters who have questions should call the county clerk's office at (217)424-1333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.