DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur apartment building was evacuated early Thursday morning due to a fire.
The Decatur Fire Department responded to the report of fire in a 6-unit apartment complex at 570 South Church just after 3 a.m.
The Battalion Chief was the first to arrive and saw light smoke from the 3rd floor. The first arriving engine company found fire in the walls on the 2nd and 3rd story of the apartment complex with smoke throughout the complex.
All residents were evacuated, and crews opened walls and extinguished the fire that had started on the ground floor and extended through the 3rd floor.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate.
The fire is not considered suspicious. Investigators said it started in the 1st floor utility room and spread to the top floor.
Two families were displaced due to the fire damage.
