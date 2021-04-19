DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's city council has approved plans to build a new fire station to replace one at the Decatur Airport.
The council said the current Fire Station 7, which is owned by the Decatur Park District and has fire operations for the airport operating out of it, is "an older station and is not suited to the city's needs for the next 50 years."
"To meet the city's needs for the next 50 years, not only would this station require a significant investment, but the investment would be put into a facility the city does not own," a Decatur press release said.
Leaders said this location is not the best location to serve parts of Decatur east of the lake. They said there has been growth in that area, with development gaining steam south on U.S. 36.
Following recommendations of Decatur fire station consultant and architect Dewberry & Associates, the city found a location along Chestnut Street. They said they were looking for a property that is "geographically suitable, accessible and affordable" and noted the Chestnut property meets those goals.
A unanimous vote approved the design, bidding and construction of a new fire station as part of an agreement with Dewberry. The city said it purchased a property, with an option secured to buy an adjoining property on Chestnut.
