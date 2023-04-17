DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Decatur is working on a long term solution for those in need. City Council approved an almost $1-million project to create transitional and permanent housing for the city's homeless.
"Temporary housing is just that- its temporary. And if we really want to truly work on addressing the effects of homeless in Macon County- and more specifically with this program in Decatur, Illinois- we want to do so on a permanent level," Darsonya Switzer, the CEO of Dove Inc., told WAND News.
Dove will transform a former nursing home on E. Johns Avenue into what's called Permanent Supportive Housing.
"That includes having things such as case management and other supportive services available- not just in the community but on site," Switzer explained.
The model combines subsidized housing with services like employment training, mental health counseling and health care screenings.
"Working with them on other issues that may have led to them becoming homeless- to be able to address those issues and work on being stable in housing going forward," Switzer added.
The city of Decatur will provide almost $1-million to help renovate eight to twelve units for single adults and families.
"The HOME ARP funds, which are being used for this project, will pay for the purchase of the building, renovations and we'll still have some funding left over for other needs," Councilman David Horn told WAND News.
Staff who work with the homeless population will help select the first set of tenants, once construction is complete.
"The continuum homeless action team knows every person by name, and we will be working with the shelters in the area, to be able to make sure that we are reaching the individuals where they are and getting them into housing as quickly as possible," Switzer explained.
"By taking care of those most in need, it will uplift everyone in the city," Councilman Horn said.
Dove will work with the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) to find tenants who qualify for affordable housing. The non-profit will purchase the facility from Decatur for $190,000 with the stipulation that the program must be operated for 20 years.
