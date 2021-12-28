DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Area Arts Council announces the winners of the fourth annual "Christmas Card Lane" holiday public art competition.
This outdoor exhibit/competition was comprised of larger-than-life 'cards' created by local artists and groups, that were displayed across from ADM Center in downtown Decatur.
The display is up from November 22 through December 30, 2021. Public voting was held online for through December 24.
The top three vote-getters and prize winners are...
- First - $200 -- #11-Kids N Fitness Center
- Second - $100 -- #1-Holy Family Catholic School
- Third - $50 -- #18-Becka Dunakey
To view all the entries form the contest this year visit the Decatur Area Arts Council Facebook page.
