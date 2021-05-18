DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Area Arts Council announced its first in-person gallery opening event in over a year.
The arts council is presenting an exhibit entitle "Discover MEXICO" from June 4-July 28 in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center.
"We are just over the moon," said Jami Fawley, gallery coordinator.
The exhibit will include a wide array of art forms, including pre-Colombian and indigenous artifacts, unique pottery pieces representing many regions of Mexico, hand woven baskets and textiles, ceremonial and religious artifacts and costumes, metalwork, tooled leather and decorative items.
The pandemic forced the Decatur Area Arts Council to close its doors in March, and when the gallery was able to reopen, they were still faced with a challenge to welcome a large group of people and feature different exhibits.
"We miss people. We haven't been able to host a reception and we have been trying very hard to keep things open here in a safe way, but now we are finally able to open our doors and we can't wait," said Fawley.
The opening cultural event is on Friday, June 4 from 5-7:30 p.m. There will be free exhibits in the Anne Lloyd Gallery, ballet Folklorico Sol de Mexico dance troupe, hands-on art making and cuisine sold by Smack'n Tacos food truck outside.
The gallery will not be requiring vaccinated people to wear a mask. They encourage people who aren't to wear one.
