DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Area Arts Council is pushing forward with its annual Corks & Forks fundraiser, despite the COVID-19 crisis.
But a global pandemic means the event will look quite different this year.
Corks & Forks will be a virtual free live streaming event held April 30.
From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. people can watch through Facebook, YouTube, and at www.DecaturArts.org.
The three-hour broadcast will be a, "hybrid of a network morning show and a classic fundraising telethon," organizers said.
Segments will be dedicated to wine and food tastings with guests from sponsors, distributors, restaurants, and more tuning in via the video messaging app, Zoom.
Live games and raffles with real prizes will be held.
There will also be an online auction. Items will be posted and bidding will start April 23.
For more information, click HERE.