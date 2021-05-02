DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) A barn is destroyed after catching fire Sunday afternoon near Elwin.
Mt. Zion Fire Department was the first to respond to the barn near Jacobs Road around 1:30 p.m. additional crews were needed from neighboring departments to fight the fire.
Crews said no animals were inside the barn at the time.
Fire officials believe it started as a brush fire and got out of control spreading to the nearby barn.
South Macon Fire Chief Aukamp said the barn is “pretty much a total loss.”
This is a developing story , WAND News will update you as more information is released.
