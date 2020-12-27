DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 455 S. 16th St. Sunday afternoon.
After arriving on the scene, units declared it to be a basement fire and called for additional companies to help put out the fire.
First arriving units ventilated the structure while the other completed a search and determined all occupants were out of the structure.
The fire caused minor smoke and fire damage.
Decatur Battalion Chief Tim May was in command and completed the investigation.
One occupant was treated and transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and no other injuries were reported.
The investigation determined smoking materials caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.