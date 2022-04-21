DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public School Board of Education and the Decatur Education Association have reached a tentative agreement for a new, four-year collective agreement.
Neither the Board nor union leadership are releasing any information about the agreement at this time.
That is to honor the bargaining process until a finalized deal is ratified and approved.
