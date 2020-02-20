DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Black history was celebrated Thursday night at a banquet at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur.
The banquet featured food, music, and dancing. The organization's Executive Director, Shamika Bond, told WAND events like this are important for African-Americans to preserve their heritage.
"It's very important that we carry on our heritage, introduce our children to our culture, and those that's not from our culture, to our culture," Bond said.
The keynote speaker was Sonya Perkins, who delivered the message that African-American youth can do whatever they put their mind to.