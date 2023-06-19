DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur business was damaged after a car that was being serviced inside the building caught fire.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to 720 N Edward for a structure fire at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters reported that fire was through the roof of the single-story commercial structure.
They learned the fire had started in a vehicle that was being serviced inside.
The business and building owner told firefighters all employees had evacuated from the building.
Crews used a hose line to extinguish the majority of the fire. They had to use a ladder truck to battle fire on the roof.
There was significant damage to the roof.
The fire was investigated and found to be accidental.
Crews cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m., and the property was left with the business and property owner on scene.
