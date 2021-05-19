DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur business raised money Wednesday to help the family of fallen Champaign officer Chris Oberheim.
Kona Ice went above and behind in Oberheim's memory after a shootout with a suspect in a domestic disturbance response claimed his life. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the business set up at Forest Reserve Park in Monticello, the community where Oberheim's family lives.
The company said all proceeds from Wednesday's sales will got to the family to help them in coming days.
