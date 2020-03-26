DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) – A Decatur company is stepping up production to help get ventilators to hospitals across the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
International Control Systems is increasing production of circuits used in ventilators. Right now, employees are working to fill an order from New York for 5,000 circuits.
The company’s owner said things are only going to get more busy as Congress works to provide financial assistance to hospitals.
"It is definitely mission critical,” Dennis Espinoza, CEO of the company said. I feel good about it. I feel good that we are a part of what can make an effect on this virus problem."
The company said it takes about a week to produce the device before it is sent off to final assembly. Work is being done at both its Decatur and Southern Indiana plant.
The company is looking to hire about 70 people to help with increased demand.