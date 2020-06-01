DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ahead of Monday night's justice walk in Decatur, businesses decided to board up their windows and doors as a precaution.
This comes after a violent night across central Illinois on Sunday.
Windows at Flora Gems, Brass Horn and the Decatur Arts Council are being boarded up. Businesses along Merchant Street were also boarding windows, including Dell's Popcorn shop.
JP Construction came to help businesses who needed help boarding up.
"It's pretty nuts. I understand why they are doing it. I hope we never have to do it again," said John Plain with JP Construction.
The construction company said they have helped about six businesses.
A peace walk is planned in Decatur at the Decatur Civic Center for 5:15. Posts have asked for this be a peaceful protest to stand up against racism.
One business owner said she saw other businesses boarding up so they decided to do the same as a precaution. However, she said she's not worried about what might happen tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.