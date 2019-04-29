DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The show is still going on — at least if Jarrod Cox has anything to say about it.
The new producer of the Decatur Celebration says the festival's leadership transition has become more of a revitalization than anything.
"We're making small changes because right now, we don't have the time to make drastic changes," he said.
Former producer Lori Sturgill resigned in March. At the time, the future of the Celebration was in flux.
Cox says his team wanted to bring the festival back for another year. But the leadership transition put them behind schedule.
"We're still looking for fundraising for the headliners because they are not cheap," Cox said. "Typically, we [book headline acts]...in the first part of May so with everything going on, we're just a little bit behind on that."
Cox says the Celebration should have headline acts booked by the end of May or early June.
As for the other burning question: yes, the wristbands and entry fee will return as well. Those will cost $10 before the festival and $15 at the gate.
Cox also says most of the festival's sponsors have returned, but he's always looking for more.
"We need the support of the community to come and talk [positively] about the Celebration and not just the Celebration, but the city as well," Cox said.