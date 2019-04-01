DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Celebration will go on as planned this year, despite the abrupt resignation of the former director in March.
During a Monday afternoon announcement, board members said the Celebration will go on. Jared Cox will help spearhead the 2019 Decatur Celebration as the new producer.
In order to keep the Celebration going this year, a revitalization committee will come together as well as Cox to make sure the event still takes place.
The 34th annual Celebration will be Aug 2,3 and 4th.
This decision comes after former producer, Lori Sturgill resigned last month.
Sturgill was the target of some criticism this week, in a series of letters sent to the Celebration board. Those letters, co-signed by more than 30 Decatur Celebration chairmen, sponsors, volunteers, and organizers, expressed concern over the financial management of the event, and that they had "lost confidence in some of the current leadership."
Up coming acts for the Celebration have not yet been announced.