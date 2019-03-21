DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The winner of the 5th Annual Chamber Restaurant $500 grant will be announced Thursday.
Restaurant Week was March 18-24.
All participating restaurants had the opportunity to apply for a $500 grant, sponsored by Richland Community College.
This year's winner was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Executive Committee and Chef Brian Tucker with Richland's Culinary program.
Submissions provided details on how they would use the money to improve their business through technology enhancements, esthetic improvements, or additional education for staff.
The winner of the grant will be announced Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at 3190 N. Woodford St., Decatur.