URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was sentenced to prison for producing child pornography involving more than one minor, with crimes involving victims in eight states.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael H. Mihm called Cornell D.A. Johnson, 24, of Decatur a "ringmaster" who took part in an "exercise of power" in order to prey on victims of a vulnerable age for his own pleasure and satisfaction.
Johnson controlled multiple profiles on Facebook that presented as female. He used them to contact female Facebook users and get them to send him pictures that involved various stages of undressing to sexually suggestive and/or sexually explicit pictures.
Once Johnson had the pictures, a press release from prosecutors said he threatened to hurt the victims' reputations and post their pictures online if they didn't comply with demands for more pictures. He specifically directed teenage minors to sexually abuse younger children in their households in order to create the pictures.
Prosecutors said at the time of Johnson's February 2019 arrest, he was identified in over 80 Cybertips Facebook reported from across the U.S. and Canada to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force affiliate agencies identified 17 minor victims in nine judicial districts in eight states, with ages of the victims ranging from four to 17 years old.
Johnson has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since he was arrested. He was ordered to be on supervised release for life after he completes a 45-year prison sentence that was handed down Tuesday.
The charges resulted from an investigation by Decatur police, the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.
Authorities said U.S. Attorney's offices for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the Western District of Pennsylvania, the District of Arizona, the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the Western District of Wisconsin provided "vital assistance" in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson.
