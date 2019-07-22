DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Chipotle said they will be ready to open their new location in Decatur by the end of the year, a representative from the real estate group told WAND News
The restaurant will be situated at U.S. 51 and Ash Avenue. Plans for Chipotle began in 2017 after the Decatur City Council approved the zoning and demolition of several homes in the area.
Chipotle is now under construction and plans are to open the location before this year's holidays. The opening of Chipotle will represent the first phase of the project. The real estate group, GMX Real Estate Group LLC, said additional shop tenants will be named and open at a future date.
An official opening date of Chipotle should be released soon.