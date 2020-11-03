DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-COVID-19 restrictions have canceled Decatur Choral Society's Opus 24 annual fall concert.
At this time, a decision on continuing their spring concert has not been confirmed either.
Instead, Opus 24 will be uploading past concerts once a week as part of their "Virtual Concert Series."
For more information, connect to Opus 24 on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.