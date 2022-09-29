DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1.
Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday.
There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a bounce house, pumpkin launching and painting.
"Our goal was, we have a beautiful 62-acre campus, and we wanted to offer something for the community during the fall season that we do something with outreach," Shane Davis, pastor, Passion Community Church.
This is the second year for the pumpkin patch and corn maze. It will be open on Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
On Oct. 8 there will be a car & tractor show. On Oct. 29, there will be a Harvest Fest that includes dinner, music and games for kids. It will start at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.