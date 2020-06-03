DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of vandalizing Moundford Free Methodist Church on Monday in custody Wednesday.
Police said they found Brandon Underwood, 19, inside of the damaged church when they responded to the scene at 9:22 p.m. Monday. According to Sgt. Chris Copeland, the suspect was covered in blood and was only wearing boxer shorts.
Damage the church included broken windows, damaged TVs, discharged fire extinguishers, damage to musical instruments and speakers, turned over cabinets and blood spattered over most surfaces. Copeland estimated the cost to be well over $500.
Underwood is also accused of ransacking a church bus at the Lutheran School Association on the same night. Cabinetry was damaged and a fire extinguisher was discharged. Damage there is also estimated to be well over $500.
Authorities said video clearly showed Underwood to be the suspect in the bus damage.
Police said they do not believe Underwood's alleged actions were related to recent unrest. Underwood is known to church leaders, who have had previous issues with him.
Underwood is held on no bail, according to inmate records. He faces preliminary charges of criminal damage to property and burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.